Bellingcat attacks Bonanza Media
Eric van de Beek (Originally published at propagandainfocus.com) Editors’ Note: Controversy over the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has…
Mar 4
8
February 2024
Forthcoming Symposium 'Silencing the Academics', Sunday 18th February
Editors The Organisation for Propaganda Studies, in collaboration with UK Column and Propaganda in Focus, presents Silencing the Academics Sunday 18th…
Feb 14
3
Stoned Age in the Counterrevolution
Oliver Boyd-Barrett (Originally published at propagandainfocus.com) I read this morning that the USA and the UK are hitting dozens of Houthi positions…
Feb 9
6
Proton Mail: Imperialist Stooge?
Stavroula Pabst (Originally published at propagandainfocus.com) Proton, known for its privacy-centric email service Proton Mail, announced at the end of…
Feb 7
13
January 2024
The Israel Lobby and its influence over British political decision-making
Colin Alexander Writing an article on Israel can be perceived as having additional risks to a similar publication made on the critical discussion of any…
Jan 29
14
Misinformation or Public Debate?
Brian Martin Introduction In recent years, there has been an upsurge of concern about online misinformation and disinformation, with efforts to thwart…
Jan 23
11
Journalist and Film Maker John Pilger 1939-2023
A Voice for the People and Against Western Imperialism
Jan 11
8
Taking Tucker Carlson Seriously, Part Two: Exit the Empire, Enter the Death Star
Richard Ellefritz (This article is the second installment of the series "Taking Tucker Carlson Seriously." Part One can be read here.) "We're doing what…
Jan 9
6
December 2023
The Perils of Studying Propaganda
Piers Robinson Researching and writing about propaganda can be tricky. It is not particularly popular amongst mainstream academics who sometimes become…
Dec 26, 2023
10
Holiday Funding Drive
Editors, Propaganda In Focus Dear Readers, We have just reached our 100th article published since launching Propaganda in Focus back in May 2022, and…
Dec 22, 2023
1
The Warped Logic of Douglas Murray
Daniel Espinosa Sooner rather than later, every student of propaganda has to face the fact that a lot of what the propagandist says is not designed to…
Dec 15, 2023
7
Imagine There's No Heaven, Nor NATO USA
Oliver Boyd-Barrett Jeffrey Sachs certainly has many interesting things to teach us about the history of Western-Russian relations, particularly around…
Dec 5, 2023
5
