Propaganda In Focus

John
5d

I believe in truth. Believing things that are not true, results in bad decisions.

There in lies the problem. A society that believes things that are not true, (or at least serve a positive function) will not last.

Narrative is about supporting the interests of power to maintain the "Status Quo" because elites became elites because the status quo benefited them. This locks things in time, and a society that does this will not change & adapt as conditoins change.

D M
5d

See Mike Benz and Foundation for Freedom Online for more on Media Literacy and Online Censorship.

