Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sirr duende's avatar
sirr duende
1d

FYI Zuboff did NOT coin the term "Surveillance Capitalism". It's worth knowing that:

"A little less than two years ago, in July-August 2014, Monthly Review published a special summer issue under the title Surveillance Capitalism, edited by John Mage. The contributors included such important analysts as Rishab Bailey, Beatrice Edwards, John Bellamy Foster, Robert W. McChesney, Alfred W. McCoy, Jean-Claude Paye, David H. Price, Prabir Purkayastha, Lauren Regan, and Michael E. Tigar. The lead article by Foster and McChesney was itself entitled “Surveillance Capitalism: Monopoly-Finance Capital, the Military-Industrial Complex, and the Digital Age.” In Foster and McChesney’s analysis, the problem of surplus absorption under monopoly capital was seen as having led to the development over the last seven decades of a massive surveillance network, extending across the sales effort, finance, and the military, and integral to the entire information economy.

We were therefore pleased to discover that the concept of “surveillance capitalism” has now entered the mainstream and is drawing considerable attention, through the work of Shoshana Zuboff, emeritus professor at the Harvard Business School. Zuboff first took up the issue in a 2015 article in the Journal of Information Technology, entitled “Big Other: Surveillance Capitalism and the Prospects of an Information Civilization,” where she pointed to “the new logic of accumulation of what I call surveillance capitalism.” She failed, however, to mention the prior treatment of “surveillance capitalism” in Monthly Review, despite the fact that her analysis was written in November 2014—judging by her accessing of numerous articles on the Internet on that date—four months after the MR issue was published and posted online. In a March 27, 2016, article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine, entitled “The Secrets of Surveillance Capitalism,” Zuboff again writes of “what I call ‘surveillance capitalism,'” while still neglecting to give even bare mention to MR‘s previous, more developed treatment of this same concept nearly two years before."

https://monthlyreview.org/articles/mr-068-01-2016-05_0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3d

",,One real-world example mentioned earlier hails from the Israel-Iran conflict in 2025 in which AI-generated photos and text along with de-contextualized videos spread across the Internet at thunderclap speed. These social media posts generated confusion across media ecosystems in both the countries involved in the conflict as well as others across the globe...."

Regarding the above example you gave, I think it's worth noting that that fake news was made possible largely by the israeli regime's tight censorship and the media's refusal to break it. This lack of facts, left the field wide open for the AI generated fake news to spread.

This type of censorship BTW is increasingly becoming common also in the so called west. There is a massive war for example going in Ukraine, in which no one provides the real facts of what is going in - which in turn leaves the field wide open for the Ukrainian regime to spread fake news adnd to tell outright lies in the media.

Unless societies actually make a committment to actively providing validated information promptly, we wil see more and more of this AI generated fake news, often spread by governments themselves, or their agents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Propaganda In Focus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture