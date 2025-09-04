Propaganda In Focus

M Blu
Sep 6

I have also been thinking about Dietrich Bonhoeffer lately

- but applied to the situation in the EU and in particular in Germany.

In less than a century the public sphere is again gripped by a plague of Dummheit

- visible to everyone willing to see it.

Kojo
Sep 6

You said here: ".....Status, which this particular demographic values over all else, can only be achieved or maintained through conformity to the prevailing ideology of the cloud-dwelling class above them. ....Believing in whatever absurdity they concoct to justify whatever atrocity they undertake for profit is a sure way to burnish one’s credentials, and make one’s lanyard stand out in a sea of credentialed strivers all vying for an invitation to the Vampires’ Ball.....

....Stupid’s insistence on its own virtues makes it all the more difficult to confront. Its more liberal-leaning, establishment-serving constituents have the spoils of their own stupidity to back them up. ...."

However, what I see is that when you look at the make up of this class of people (the middle class strivers and upper middle class) actually they are not liberal leaning or "organic-loving". Only a small percentage of them are like that. The majority are conservative or even reactionary - they are all about me, me, me and have very little social or environmental consciousness, nor do follow that as a trend. It is also why militarism and "security" is an argumentation that goes over with them very easily. It's a reactionary class.

