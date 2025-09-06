Richard Ellefritz

(Originally published at propagandainfocus.com)

Historically, social movements have been catalysts for lasting social change, and such efforts have never been easy. Had the elites of Colonial America not been able to successfully mobilize their resources and the masses, they likely would have been tried and treated as terrorists by their ruling Establishment, and their Enlightenment ideals inscribed in the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights would have met the same fate as their own. It pains one to think how long and far the horrors of slavery would have persisted had abolitionist and anti-slavery movements not succeeded. Half the population would not have a vote were it not for the women’s suffragist movements, and we can give a proper toast to all of these successes thanks to the anti-prohibition movement.

In all of these cases, the individuals who voluntarily organized into sustained collective action to engage in contentious politics posed not only challenges to authority and powerholders but also challenged the fundamental assumptions and worldviews of the public at large. The 9/11 Truth movement is no different, and by all definitions, is a formal social movement, despite what critics might say. Bill Moyer, who developed the famous Movement Action Plan (MAP), provides a useful definition of social movements to that end:

“Social movements are collective actions in which the populace is alerted, educated, and mobilized, over years and decades, to challenge the powerholders and the whole society to redress social problems or grievances and restore critical social values. By involving the populace directly in the political process, social movements also foster the concept of government of, by, and for the people. The power of movements is directly proportional to the forcefulness with which the grassroots exert their discontent and demand change. The central issue of social movements, therefore, is the struggle between the movement and the powerholders to win the hearts (sympathies), minds (public opinion), and active support of the great majority of the populace, which ultimately holds the power to either preserve the status quo or create change.”

To the degree that a social movement’s success is defined by its eventual dissolution due to widespread public acceptance and/or institutionalization of its goals, the 9/11 Truth movement is not (yet) a success, but it is moving in that direction.

Organizing to Turn the Tide

On August 8, 2025, the International Center for 9/11 Justice posted an announcement on 𝕏: “Join leading 9/11 truth activists, researchers and whistleblowers at Turning the Tide 2025 in Washington, DC from Sept. 10-12. This will be the biggest 9/11 Truth and Justice conference in years.” [sic] According to 𝕏 statistics, only 1,400 of the account’s 20,000 followers saw the post. Soon after, on the same day, the founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Richard Gage, AIA, posted to 𝕏 an 800-word announcement to his 91,000 followers (18k views). Among the calls to action and itinerary for the events was this statement:

“For the first time, almost every 9/11 Truth organization has banded together in a major show of unity to create a landmark event, TURNING THE TIDE: 9/11 Justice in 2025 in Washington, DC, with featured talks from a wide range of prominent activists, researchers, and whistleblowers from in and around the 9/11 Truth Movement.”

As far back as 2008, I have personally and professionally observed Richard Gage’s work, which has been at the core of the 9/11 Truth movement, so I’ll take his word for it.

For years now, it has become increasingly more difficult than it used to be to reliably obtain information on 9/11 Truth and other topics that contravene the officialdom of historically significant events. For example, I seem to recall a website for 9/11 Scholars for Truth & Justice, but I can find only a Facebook group and a YouTube video for that organization. Thankfully, 911Truth.org has gathered a partial list of 9/11 Truth organizations, including: Scientists for 9/11 Truth, Firefighters for 911 Truth, Lawyers' Committee for 911 Inquiry, Consensus911.org, Patriots Question 9/11, The Journal of 9/11 Studies, and Visibility911.org. Other organizations I was able to find include Scholars for 9/11 Truth (not to be confused with the above), Pilots for 9/11 Truth, Boston 9/11 Truth, Colorado 9/11 Truth, 911SpeakOut.org, 911inAcademia.com, The 9/11 WarRoom, 9/11 Free Fall on YouTube, the 9/11 Truth Movement Facebook group (47k members), 9/11 Satyagraha (my own Facebook group with 208 members), and adjacent organizations like 9/11 Families United and 9/11 Justice.

Whether all or most of these organizations or their members were involved in creating the Turning the Tide event is beside the point. Save possibly for the last two listed, all members of these social movement organizations, whether they’ve founded or help run a 9/11 Truth organization or simply show minimal support on social media, co-create the situation necessary for such an event to be possible or thinkable. Lastly, consider the wide range of backgrounds and affiliations of those involved in the Turning the Tide event. Diversity within, between, and among social movement organizations is a key strength behind the success of social movements. Beyond the many facets and dimensions of occupations, professional expertise, and commitment to activism represented by those involved lie differences in how these individuals understand, interpret, and come to know what happened on September 11, 2001. This will no doubt be on display at Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025.

Turning the Tide: A Who’s Who of the 9/11 Truth Movement

Below is a list of speakers scheduled for Turning the Tide, copied here from movement organizer Richard Gage, AIA. I arranged the list in alphabetical order to avoid favoritism and included, under their names and links to their X accounts (if available), a public statement related to their position on 9/11. I selected these statements to highlight the breadth and diversity of how individuals approach 9/11 Truth. Not everyone agrees with everything anybody else says, but everyone agrees that there are legitimate questions to be asked about the official accounts of the events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

Taken from transcripts available on YouTube, the following statements are lightly edited for better reading. Links to each statement are provided in the citations. Readers are advised to watch the entirety of the interviews and segments quoted below. Single quotation marks are used to indicate this author’s editing of transcripts. I have added links within the statements to provide readers with context for the speakers’ references. Any misinterpretation of statements is unintentional. While you are reading, take note of the wide variety of statements and positions, and consider this the next time you hear a metanarrative about the “wackos,” “kooks,” and “crazies” encapsulated in the collective malignment of “9/11 conspiracy theorists.”

Jason Bermas, 9/11 filmmaker ( @JasonBermas )

“ Revisiting 9/11 By Getting Deep In The Weeds” (Jason Bermas, August 30, 2025) ‘I'm going to be now hosting one of the days of the Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 conference in the belly of the beast in Washington D.C. And the interesting thing there—and what I'm really happy about—is that you not only have current US Senator Ron Johnson there, but you have Curt Weldon there, who was a former US Senator outside of Pennsylvania, who you can actually see in portions of both Loose Change Final Cut and Fabled Enemies. And that is because Weldon was one of the few individuals to speak out in regards to the hijackers because he was in the upper echelons of Senate intelligence. You really couldn't get much higher than Curt Weldon. He was privy to a then-classified program called Able Danger in which Anthony Schaefer, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Schaefer, and others who had been in the heart of spycraft had already identified many of these hijackers and their network prior to 9/11 and were feverishly trying to “get meetings with the FBI” so that they could go over this threat. And they were continuously denied those meetings. So, the Able Danger hearings, I believe they happened in about 2004—that is still something that has never been fully declassified. Schaefer and others have spoken out. Weldon had his office broken into, his family smeared. I was able to interview him last year. So it's going to be a real pleasure to be able to meet some of these people in person. Dennis Kucinich, who is a former US Representative and a Democrat, he actually introduced over 30 articles of impeachment of the Bush-Cheney administration, and the last three were in regards to 9/11. History doesn't talk about that much. He's going to be speaking there. John Kiriakou, who is the CIA whistleblower that dared to stand up to the lies and say “no, actually we are torturing people at Guantanamo Bay and we are using waterboarding, and yes, that is torture.” That man did prison time… We're also going to be having Richard Gage, one of the founders of I think the now-defunct Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, but he continues to bring light to that darkness. And Richard is just a wonderful individual. On top of that, we have family members that you can see in the film *Unspeakable…*it is an emotional roller coaster of the fight for family members such as Matt Campbell and Bob McIlvaine, who will also be there to try to get justice for their brother, for their son, and the truth about 9/11 as well. And then we just got a slew of other people that have been in this game for two plus decades.’ Matt Campbell, 9/11 family member (@mattcampbell911)

“ INTERVIEW: Matt Campbell - '9/11 Victim Family Case Tests UK Justice'” (21st Century Wire, February 7, 2024) ‘My brother, Geoff, was attending a conference on the 106th floor of the North Tower on 9/11, and obviously, you know, he died that day. Within a couple of months, I started to question things about what we were being told. In particular, it was triggered by an article written by the late John Pilger, who sadly just passed away. And, yeah, I've been fighting this now for 22 and a half years on. For about 10 years, I've been wanting to get my brother's inquest reopened. And so to to say it briefly, basically his remains were identified, they were repatriated back to the UK, and along with nine other British victims, an inquest was held. This was back in January 2013. It was very much a kind of tick-the-box, rubber-stamp kind of process. My brother's life and death was discussed in about 3 minutes. The whole inquest was done in about 100 minutes, and, very much just copy-and-paste of the official narrative. And within about a year of that, I just started to think, “actually there's a lot of evidence out there that points towards the fact that the towers were demolished and not just brought down by a plane and the fires etc.” And knowing what I know now, which is basically no investigation was done whatsoever, which by law the coroner is supposed to investigate how someone died, how they came about their death. I mean, to just do a sort of cut-and-paste job from the 9/11 Commission Report was shocking in itself anyway. So, a couple of years ago, we submitted a two and a half thousand page application to the coroner—and that's under the 1988 Coroners Act; it's a mechanism by which families of deceased people, where you believe that justice has not been done, or the truth's not been told, there's a mechanism to try and get that inquest reopened. And so that's what we tried to do. They sat on it for nearly two years, and—this is last June—turned around and said they're denying permission even though we gave them abundant new evidence that wasn't considered at the first inquest… So they basically denied us; then we threatened judicial review, which is a legal mechanism to challenge what an authority has made in terms of a decision. Surprisingly, they backed down. So we were, at this stage—this is last September, pretty confident, “okay, they've got to make a new decision, it's going to be a positive one,” and “my brother's inquest will be reopened.” Fast forward to January, beginning of this year, they denied it for a second time, and that's pretty much where we're at right now.’



David Chandler, physics instructor and 9/11 researcher

“David Chandler Draft Contribution to ‘Crime Scene to Courtroom’." (DavidChandler911, November 17, 2022) ‘[World Trade Center Building 7] is 47 stories high and 100 meters side to side. It would approximately cover a football field. Many people have commented that it looks like it was in free fall, so I measured it. If you plot the velocity of the roof line versus time, the slope of the graph gives you the acceleration at any time during the fall. It does in fact fall precisely at free fall for two and a half seconds with sudden onset while maintaining a level roof line even as it falls, indicating that all support was completely and suddenly removed over a vertical extent of about eight stories. Free fall is motion under the influence of gravity alone. It implies zero resistance… In free fall, all the potential energy of an elevated mass is used to generate the downward speed with no energy left over to do any other work. They can't crush anything, break anything, or throw things around. Any interaction with other objects would slow the fall. Therefore, a free-falling building could not possibly be what is crushing what's under it. The clear implication is the building was being demolished, and the top section of the building was not crushing what was under it, but falling in response to all the underlying support being removed.’



Mick Harrison, litigation director of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry ( @lcfor911 )

“ LCfor911 Litigation Director Mick Harrison Speaks at 9/11 Event in NYC - 7 SEPT 2019” (Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, September 9, 2019) ‘The evidence we presented of controlled demolition and these litigations is not just persuasive, it is, in our view as lawyers, dispositive, which means that the doubt has been removed about it, and a number of the categories of evidence standing alone are scientifically dispositive. What that means is that they've eliminated all other potential explanations other than the use of explosives, and as Arthur Conan Doyle has said through his character Sherlock Holmes, “when you've eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,” and that's where we're at on the controlled demolition issue. And we hope the courts at some point will come to grips with that.’



Niels Harrit, Ph.D., chemist and 9/11 researcher

“ The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers | Niels Harrit | 9/11/2019” (International Center for 9/11 Justice, May 26, 2023) ‘My presentation I have is called “The Chemistry of 9/11,” and I will hope to reach a coherent collapse scenario for the Twin Towers. I will start by pointing at the NIST report on the Twin Towers, which came out in 2005. 10,000 Pages, or somebody says 14,000 pages—it is a strategy the Americans called “They Ain't Never gonna Read All That,” T.I.N.R.A.T. No, you're not supposed to do it. It’s dead meat and hot air. All of it. What you read is the main summary, 475 pages. And you go along and you reach chapter six, which is called “The Probable Collapse Sequence.” And then you are enlightened because “now I'm gonna learn how the Twin Towers collapsed,” and you start reading and you get a feeling that it is not really there. You reach page 82 and footnote number 13, which in my opinion is one of the most important footnotes since World War II. And it reads like this: “the focus of the investigation was on the sequence of events from the instant of aircraft impact to initiation of collapse for each tower. For brevity in this report, this sequence is referred to as the “probable collapse sequence,” although it does not actually include the structural behavior of the tower after the conditions for collapse initiation were reached and collapse became inevitable.” Now, this is academic terror because you have to read it twice or three times—I did to myself until I laughed out loudly because what this means is that the technical report on the collapse of the Twin Towers, their timeline stops at the moment the towers are prone to collapse. That is, there is no official technical account for the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. There is none. They do not cover the collapse. They describe the situation up until the moment of collapse, and then they leave it to gravity to do the rest of the work. And that is the keyword in my presentation here: Gravity. Because this is what you see, what billions of people in the world have seen of the collapse of the Twin Towers. And what do you see? You see the debris being ejected horizontally out from the Twin Towers, and these are not minor things. These are actually huge. This is a steel beam; somebody says 20 tons. It's, in my opinion, too much. They've said 15 tons, which are being ejected 100 meters—and actually hitting the World Finance Center across the street—horizontally. Here, we are 200 meters from the North Tower, and these are fragments the size of about four tons being ejected horizontally out from the Twin Tower. Now this is not gravity. I'm looking for an object to demonstrate that gravity is vertical, okay. So, that's it. Game over! We're finished! If you want to assure somebody that the official story is wrong, this is all you need because everybody knows about gravity.’



Barbara Honnegger, 9/11 researcher and govt whistleblower

“ Barbara Honegger M.S. at Lawyers' Committee 9/11 Anniversary Event 2020” (Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, September 15, 2020) ‘9/11 Truth matters because truth matters. It is impossible to have justice without truth, and impossible to have peace without justice. Now, the real perpetrators of 9/11 and the anthrax attacks and other false flags are real challenges… They do not want peace. I mean, that's the bottom line for them: peace is the enemy, which is why they go to such extreme lengths to lie and bury the truth about 9/11, the anthrax attacks, and everything else that really matters. Now, of course, one man more than any other in modern history knew and acted on this, and that was Mahatma Gandhi. Many people don't know that he began his famous Satyagraha movement, which means uniting truth with power or efficacy or force—he actually began that by a wonderful synchronicity on September 11th, just after the turn of the 19th century into the 20th century. Gandhi's goal, and ours, is therefore political, and it is also revolutionary. And to prove that to you, I'm going to read quickly before I get into the meat of my presentation this quote from Patrick Henry, who arguably was perhaps the most important, certainly one of the most important individuals that led to the United States of America in our American Revolution. “For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it may cost, I am willing to know the whole truth, to know the worst of the truth, and to provide for it and act upon it.” So, 9/11 Truth matters immensely. The horrendous consequences of the September 11th attacks and the anthrax attacks, as we will see, and have seen, and the official lies about them are well known by the members of the 9/11 Truth movement to have resulted in horrendous consequences. The 3,000 deaths on 9/11 were nothing compared to the literal millions of deaths and displacements—literal tens of millions of displacements and at least a million deaths, if not more, from the 9/11 lie. So what is needed is a holy grail, and in fact, the 9/11 Truth movement is, in effect, in my opinion, a search for the holy grail of 9/11 Truth, and I've actually made it my mission over the last 19 years to identify what I call the holy grails of 9/11 Truth. The first one is the 9/11 war games and counter-terrorism exercises.’



Senator Ron Johnson ( @SenRonJohnson )

“ Sen. Ron Johnson: Uncovering the Truth About 9-11 and What’s Really in the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’” (Tucker Carlson, May 28, 2025) ‘The bottom line is I got down this road because the 9/11 families want to know the answer. And once I opened up that inquiry, now I start getting all kinds of information… All I can say is it raises my suspicion… I'm just as prone as everybody else going “that's wacko,” but then you start getting the information, and you start going “wow, is that weird!” You know Building number Seven; you see it come down — and we've all watched, because it's cool to watch, you know, these buildings being demolished - BOOM - just, you know, free fall. The only way that happens is if you remove all of their supports at the same time. You blow them all out so that a building can really free-fall. If it's collapsing — something else, you know, you build like a fire and it collapses off to the side or something, right? So that was pretty strange. But you know, the more documentaries I look at, the more information I receive; you talk to guys like Richard Gage, the head of the Architects for 9/11 truth, they feed you information, and you start asking a lot of questions, and you just realize there's a lot here that simply has not been answered. And, you know, the firefighters want to know. I mean, there was never a steel structure building that ever collapsed because of a fire… You also have…a guy named Graeme MacQueen who researched this. He dug up footage filmed at ground zero: 156 witnesses, you know, first responders saying they heard explosions before the buildings came down. So… Trust me, there are a lot of unanswered questions.’



John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower ( @JohnKiriakou )

“ John Kiriakou: CIA's Secret Torture Programs, Mk-Ultra, 9-11, and Why Obama Threw Him in Jail” (Tucker Carlson, June 4, 2025) ‘I think there were intelligence services out there, foreign intelligence services that knew it [9/11] was coming, but it was in their interests for the US to be at war. I think that's where this came from… On July 6th, 2001—totally normal day, I was entertaining a group of Middle Eastern intelligence officers, which we did every day. They come in, we do a day of briefings, we exchange gifts, they get a photo op with the director, and then we take them out to—This is at Langley. So, I had this group of Arabs that day. And I had gone to this very young junior analyst on al-Qaeda at the counterterrorism center, and I said, "Hey, I've got this delegation. Can you come in and give us 30 minutes on al-Qaeda?" He said, "Sure." So it comes time for the briefing, and instead of this junior analyst showing up, Cofer Black shows up with the chief of operations. Cofer Black was the director of the CIA's counterterrorism center, later Ambassador Cofer Black. He was the special coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department. Then he went on to Blackwater and great, great wealth. So, I jumped up and I said, "Gentlemen, this is Cofer Black. He's the director of the counterterrorism center, and this is the Chief of Operations for the Osama bin Laden group called Alec Station." And I mean, I had no idea why somebody as important and as busy as Cofer would come in. He sits down and he starts off by saying, “Something terrible is going to happen. We don't know exactly when or where, but we're hearing communications from al-Qaeda that tell us that something big that we have we've never seen before is going to happen. We're hearing code words for a huge attack. “The honey salesman is coming with vast quantities of honey.” “There's going to be an enormous wedding.” “There's going to be a great football match.” We're hearing al-Qaeda camp commanders on the phone with their students, and they're crying and saying, ‘ll see you in paradise.’” He said, "We have no idea when and where this attack is going to come." He said, "I'm begging you. If you have any sources inside al-Qaeda, please help us." And they just kind of sat there and, you know, looked at each other, and he got up and he shook their hands and walked out. So, at the end of the day—I'm thinking about this all day! At the end of the day, I send them back to their hotel. I said, "I'll pick you up at the hotel. I'll take you to dinner." But I went back to Cofer's office and I said, "Cofer, I want to thank you for coming and talking to those guys, but I have to ask, were you serious or was that for their benefit?" And he said, "Oh, I'm dead serious. Something terrible is going to happen." And then it happened.’



Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich ( @Dennis_Kucinich )

“ Rep. Dennis Kucinich says Bush Admin Let 911 Happen” (TLDR, March 9, 2006) ‘I want to call to the attention of the House the juxtaposition of two news stories. One… relating to 9/11. It says 'Federal officials were repeatedly warned in the months before the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda were planning aircraft hijacking suicide attacks, according to a new report that the Bush administration had been suppressing'. And this from the front page of the Washington Post, 'a newly leaked video recording the high-level government deliberation the day before hurricane Katrina hit shows disaster officials emphatically warning President Bush that the storm posed a catastrophic threat to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, and a grim-faced Bush personally assuring state leaders that his administration was “fully prepared to help.” Do we see a pattern here? 9/11? Katrina? They knew something was going to happen, and they didn't act. They knew that if they went into Iraq that we were looking at a disaster, that there was no way we were going to be able to run that country. They know that global climate change poses a threat to the entire planet, nothing is being done. A pattern of recklessness, indifference, callousness: The implications are deadly for the people of the United States.’



Erik Lawyer, founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth ( @ff911truth )

“ What REALLY brought down Building 7? Firefighters expose the truth of 9/11 | Redacted Conversation” (Redacted July 19, 2025) ‘I'm a big believer in humanity, that we're going to get through this. I believe there's a Divine Conspiracy, that it's unfolding in the way it is… I can see it now; we're not ready. It's like humanity is growing up and we have to become adults, as an adult humanity. We have to see that we have corrupt government. We have corrupt all these things. And it's like fire. It's like arsonists. So it's like being a firefighter and going on pretending arsonists don't exist. They do. So what do we do? How do we stop arsonists? Well, we can't go find them all. We can't do that. So what have we done? We've created buildings that are called fire-resistant buildings. We've made things so that they're not so susceptible to that happening. Well, they blew this one up. Well, we can't stop that. But, what we can do is acknowledge that this is happening. We have false flag events. They've existed since the beginning of governments. You know, it's not new. So, we have to wake up to that. Now, how do we stop a 9/11 in the future? Well, we have to be awake to it. But at the same time, if we're showing up on scenes and there's a massive attack, we can bring in dogs, bomb sniffing dogs. We can do these things and acknowledge that this is actually happening. So in my last 10 years, more than 10 years now, I've been exposed to people that have solutions for corrupt governments, and it's not what we think. It's a totally different come from. And that's where we need to move as humanity. So it's like, we have to acknowledge what's happening and start building corruption-resistant governance.’



Bob McIlvaine, 9/11 family member

“ A Message From Bob McIlvaine” (NYCCANChannel, May 11, 2010) “Hello, my name is Bob McIlvaine. My son, Bobby, was murdered on September 11th, 2001, at the World Trade Center. Bobby was 26 years old. Today, March 1st, 2010, I delivered a petition to each of the 50 members of the New York City Council on behalf of 1,000 Architects and Engineers. This petition calls upon City Council to open up an investigation into the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7, a 47-story building, which was not hit by a plane, which nevertheless fell into its own footprint at 5:20 in the afternoon of September 11th. Help us make the City Council take action on the findings of scientists, architects, and engineers who have proven the federal government lied to us about the collapse of Building 7… Please, sign up at nyccan.org right now, and join our coordinated effort to bring Justice to my son and the thousands that were murder on September 11th.’



Tony Shaffer, Counter Terror Official and 9/11 whistleblower ( @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y )

“’ The 9/11 Commission Was A FRAUD’ – Curt Weldon EXPOSES CIA Cover-Up, Able Danger & Deleted Evidence” (PBD Podcast, May 14, 2025) ‘I think there's five likely events. We'll go through them one by one. First is government incompetence. They were completely just, nobody knew what the hell they were doing. Keystone cops all the way, and the 9/11 Report is correct. That's one presumption. It's like, yeah, it's exactly like they said it. John Layman wrote the narrative. Everything is accurate… [ Two ] A controlled operation that went wrong. There are allegations—we've talked about them today—that at least two of the individuals were under control of CIA. That the FBI was also involved in some level because a guy named Anwar al-Awlaki—my friend Catherine Herridge did reporting on him—Anwar al-Awlaki was a controlled asset of the FBI, who actually moved two of the 9/11 hijackers around, who later was assassinated as a US citizen by Barack Obama in Yemen, he and his son… He was, I would argue—I don't want to get off track here, but Anwar al-Awlaki actually lectured at the Pentagon in 2004…but, he was actually handling two of the 9/11 individuals. He actually gave them a tour... So, based on that, there could have been an aspect of the US government controlling individuals and them getting out of control. There's a movie called The Siege, which kind of covers this… [Three] Commission. I think more severe would be then the government kind of knew this was going to happen. They allowed these people to go into place. They didn't adequately provide full-time surveillance, and they basically allowed the 9/11 attack to happen with the theory that they were going to try to stop it to the last second… [Four] I'll be blunt. I think we've talked about the profit motives of a number of individuals. I don't believe for a minute the Deep State is a single entity. I think George Carlin once said you don't have to be organized if you all have people that feel the same way about things. And if you had a sufficient critical mass of individuals, neocons—I am not a neocon for the record. I'm a Reagan guy, and I've fought most of my life against neocons. I think the neocons—both parties, by the way, this would explain the Clinton-Bush connection—would allow, essentially, some level of event to happen per…the road map…that would be the road map that they kind of let this happen. And then the last option, the fifth option is full-blown, the government was behind it and planned it. Those are the five options as I see.’



Ted Walter, founder of the International Center for 9/11 Justice ( @ic911justice )

“ Ted Walter, Executive Director, International Center for 9/11 Justice on GB News - 15th Sep 2024” (6HILLGROVE PR, September 27, 2024) ‘I think we are nearing a Tipping Point. You can see it all over social media. You can see it. I see it every day when I talk to people about this issue, and I think the Campbell family's effort is coming at an opportune moment when people really are in large percentages of the public beginning to open their minds to the possibility that the official account of 9/11 is untrue. And I think that this case—the law is, it should have been a slam dunk three years ago. This should have been an open and shut case. The family should have been allowed to go forward with the new inquest, and if what happens should happen, either at the high court or if the Attorney General withdraws this decision and finally allows the family to apply to the high court for the new inquest to be ordered, I think that this inquest really may serve as the thing that that causes the the Tipping Point to to actually happen and go over the edge.’



Former Congressman Curt Weldon

Conclusion

As a matter of record, I hope the above documentation provides useful information for those interested in the events of September 11, 2001, the 9/11 Truth movement, and the diverse perspectives held by individuals associated with the movement. As both a sociologist and a member of the movement, I hope to see it dissolve soon, which is to say, I look forward to seeing it through to success. Certainly, Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 is a step in that direction. Perhaps the tide is turning, and a tipping point is not too far off. Perhaps we’re at or beyond the tipping point. The future will tell.

Many influential voices are beginning to normalize asking questions about 9/11. This, in no small part, has been made possible through the will and courage of those committed to truth, dedicated to justice, and passionate about achieving a widespread and lasting peace. It is easier than ever for people to get behind the 9/11 Truth movement, and it doesn’t take a majority of the masses to win, just a critical mass. History has proven that significant societal change can be brought about through the efforts of an engaged minority of the population, so maybe one day soon, it will be common sense to question authority and prevent innocent lives from being lost to unjust wars and official lies.

The MAP has been drawn for movement success. The 9/11 Truth movement is at a breakthrough stage. Doubters, naysayers, propagandists, and peddlers of lies and fear will do what they’ve always done, maybe more so now that the dam is breaking, threatening to flood society with questions and information to answer those questions. Some members of the 9/11 Truth movement have been pursuing truth and accountability since they were young and started questioning the official story of the JFK assassination. Others began questioning their received reality only after, for example, learning about the collapse of the third tower, World Trade Center Building 7. Still others are just now starting to question 9/11 after their worldviews were shaken to the core by the COVID pandemic and other events arising over the past five years. All in all, to call back to Barbara Honnegger’s statements and my own 9/11 Truth organization, 9/11 Satyagraha, “Satyagraha is a relentless search for truth and a determination to reach truth” (M. Gandhi, 1925, and there are more people than ever determined to follow in the footsteps of those who have paved the path toward peace, justice, and truth.