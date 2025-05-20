Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
Jul 2Edited

The totalitarian state will always enforce its preferred narrative by, if necessary, using overwhelming force to crush individual dissent and send a signal to others who would dare to challenge the approved version of events. The state has all the guns and the best legal instruments and indeed has dominant control of the legislation and the operation of the judiciary.

The idea of government of the people, by the people and for the people is a farcical illusion and that was never more obvious than during the time of the fake pandemic. That is why it is so important to recognise this event for what it was, a criminal fake terror attack on all ordinary citizens. We know who the real upstanding citizens of courage were here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Propaganda In Focus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture