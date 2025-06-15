Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy
1d

An excellent article. Thanks for putting it so succinctly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
20h

Now Piers should just stop spreading propaganda regarding 9/11...

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

9/11 Truth Movement Planes Propaganda - Podcast - 7th March 2025

When the 9/11 truther planes narratives do not fly

Podcast: https://rumble.com/v6q6eo8-when-the-911-truther-plane-narratives-do-not-fly.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Propaganda In Focus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture