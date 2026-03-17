Fabio Vighi

(Originally published at propagandainfocus.com)

The next economic downturn will not just be managed with more money printing. It will be programmed directly into the money itself. Major geopolitical crises rarely operate only at the level of military strategy. They also reshape the economic and institutional frameworks through which societies are governed. Public attention focuses on the visible drama of conflict, while deeper financial and monetary transformations unfold largely outside the field of political debate.

The focus on geopolitics alone hides a systemic shift that is unfolding away from public scrutiny. An escalated conflict with Iran creates a massive risk of a sustained oil price spike. Roughly one fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. A major conflict that disrupts this chokepoint would rapidly translate into a global energy shock.

In a highly indebted economy, a sustained oil shock behaves less like traditional inflation and more like a tax on consumption. As rising energy costs absorb a larger share of household income, discretionary spending collapses. Corporate revenues fall while input costs rise, leaving heavily leveraged firms and households struggling to service debt. The result is not necessarily sustained inflation but the risk of a debt-deflation spiral — a dynamic visible in the months preceding the 2008 financial crisis. This economic crisis scenario makes the existing mountain of US public and private debt much harder to manage, creating a powerful incentive for radical financial solutions.

Historically, major shifts in monetary systems have often occurred during periods of crisis. Wars, financial collapses, and geopolitical shocks create the conditions under which previously unthinkable policies suddenly become possible. Moments of emergency suspend normal constraints, allowing governments and central banks to reorganise financial structures in ways that would be politically impossible during stable periods. The collapse of the Bretton Woods gold-dollar system in the early 1970s is a clear example: a monetary regime that had defined the post-war world was quietly replaced in the midst of geopolitical and financial turbulence. In other words, the escalation of the Middle East conflict could allow the US to legitimise tools for:

Digital Debt Monetisation: a government-aligned digital dollar infrastructure could allow for the direct distribution of stimulus and the purchasing of government debt, bypassing traditional banking system constraints and political gridlock. Direct Economic Control: a programmable, centrally managed digital currency platform gives authorities unprecedented levers to influence spending, saving, and capital allocation during a crisis. Money is no longer just a store of value; it can become “money with an expiry date,” programmed to devalue or vanish if not spent in a certain way. Maintaining Dollar Hegemony: integrating private stablecoins into the official system can be a way to co-opt and regulate the crypto space, ensuring the next generation of digital money remains dollar-denominated and under US oversight, rather than shifting to a decentralised alternative.

The significance of the above resides not simply in digitising money but in embedding rules directly into the monetary unit itself. Traditional monetary policy operates through interest rates, bank lending, and financial markets. Programmable digital money, by contrast, allows policy to be transmitted directly to households and firms through the design of the currency itself, determining when it can be spent, where it can circulate, and under what conditions it retains value.

In this respect, the recent US moves on crypto look like a strategic pivot toward enhanced monetary control. What am I referring to?

On March 4, Kraken Financial became the first crypto-native institution to obtain a Federal Reserve master account, allowing direct access to core payment rails such as Fedwire. This can be regarded as a “crossing of the Rubicon” in the integration of cryptos into the core financial system.

On February 19, the SEC (the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) issued new guidelines on stablecoin use, slashing the capital penalty (“haircut”) from 100% to 2%. This move legitimises stablecoins as equivalents to money market funds in corporate accounting, effectively bringing privately issued digital dollars into the regulated financial system rather than leaving them in the crypto periphery.

The above coincided with Trump attacking traditional banks (on March 3) for blocking crypto-friendly laws (his administration’s ‘powerful Crypto Agenda’). It also coincided with a technical failure of the Fed’s ACH payment system, which delayed payroll deposits, vendor payments, and bank transfers across the United States. The timing of that failure conveniently highlights the fragility of existing payment infrastructure. Such events provide a direct channel for policy implementation, potentially allowing for more surgical interventions than traditional interest rate or quantitative easing tools. In other words, the US is building the digital pipeline through which economic crisis management would flow.

These instances also illustrate a broader principle: political power in modern societies is increasingly exercised through infrastructure rather than through overt legislation. Payment systems, settlement networks, and financial protocols determine what kinds of economic actions are possible and which are not. Because these systems are technical and largely invisible to the public, changes to them rarely provoke the kind of political scrutiny that accompanies formal policy decisions. Yet once such infrastructure is in place, it effectively sets the parameters within which future policy must operate. In that sense, the construction of digital monetary rails is not merely a technological upgrade; it is the creation of a new field of economic governance.

Let’s not forget that the COVID “pandemic” provided the ultimate political and economic cover for unprecedented intervention (massive money creation, direct payments, and bailouts). So what we are witnessing today could be framed as the “COVID Playbook Revisited”: the Iran-induced downturn would serve the exact same monetary function as the “pandemic.”

The key difference lies in the delivery mechanism. During COVID, the Federal Reserve printed trillions of dollars and sent them via the “going direct” strategy devised by BlackRock in the summer of 2019. Today’s newly regulated crypto/stablecoin infrastructure (Kraken on Fedwire, stablecoins in money market funds) resembles a digital “going direct”: the Fed could credit digital dollar wallets directly. They could impose time limits on spending, restrict usage to certain sectors, or even implement negative interest rates on excess digital cash to force spending. In this respect, BlackRock’s recent (March 6) restriction on withdrawals is highly symptomatic.

There is a further dimension to this transformation that receives far less attention: the elevation of Bitcoin from speculative and decentralised asset to recognized collateral. In late 2025, the Federal Reserve signalled that crypto assets could be used in secured lending, with JP Morgan simultaneously preparing to allow institutional clients to borrow cash against Bitcoin holdings. The logic is straightforward: Bitcoin shifts from a deadweight bet into a liquidity-generating instrument, folded into the same supervisory frameworks that govern Treasuries. More critically, crypto assets may begin to back the very stablecoins that sit inside money market funds. Tether already holds around 5% of its reserves in Bitcoin. As stablecoin issuance expands, the one asset that began as the system’s explicit alternative becomes part of its foundation — dollar-pegged money partially collateralised by the cryptocurrency designed to escape the dollar.

So, the strategic cycle I am proposing can be summarised in the following five stages:

The Catalyst: the Iran crisis is escalated, spiking oil prices. The Economic Consequence: this external shock lands on a fragile, debt-heavy US economy. It crushes consumption and accelerates a deflationary debt crisis. The Political Cover: this crisis, framed as an external attack on American prosperity, creates the same political “blank check” for intervention that COVID did. The New Tool: the previously prepared and stealthily integrated crypto/stablecoin infrastructure is now unveiled and deployed as the solution. The Outcome: the Fed intervenes massively, but this time the money flows through a programmable, centrally overseen digital dollar system, granting unprecedented monetary control.

Crucially, the emerging system is unlikely to be a purely state-run digital currency. Instead, it appears to be evolving as a hybrid architecture in which private stablecoin issuers, exchanges, and fintech platforms operate on top of central bank settlement infrastructure. In this model, the state controls the monetary base and regulatory perimeter, while private actors control the interfaces through which money is used. The architecture achieves what politics alone could not: participation becomes structurally unavoidable. The result is a panopticon-like digital “private-public partnership” to manage the accelerated impoverishment of entire populations.

Stablecoins introduce another strategic dimension. Because most are backed primarily by short-term US Treasuries, their expansion automatically generates demand for government debt. In effect, the global circulation of digital dollars would create a new class of structural buyers for U.S. Treasury bills, linking the growth of the crypto ecosystem directly to the financing of the American state. Therefore, the growth of private digital dollars could become a structural mechanism for financing US deficits while attempting to reinforce the dollar’s role in global finance.

All of the above turns a likely long war in the Middle East from a purely geopolitical struggle — regime change in Iran — into the catalyst for a historic financial regime change. While the bombs fall on foreign soil, the transformation lands in the code of money itself. A geopolitical conflict, an energy shock, and a financial transition could converge into a single systemic event. The crisis would not merely justify extraordinary intervention; it would determine the form that intervention takes. The digital infrastructure now being assembled may therefore prove to be the monetary architecture through which the next phase of crisis management is conducted.

(Featured Image: "ETC Wallpaper - Captain America" by EthereumClassic is marked with CC0 1.0.)