Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
1d

My thoughts exactly.

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eg's avatar
eg
4d

Certainly the Nixon Shock suggests that there is a precedent for financial system changes imposed during crises.

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