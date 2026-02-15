Propaganda In Focus

Freedom Fox
Feb 16

Another way to kill informed consent is to never, never ever ever, never ever ever ever address concerns that what was done/is to be done carries any risk whatsoever. Behave like children who stick their fingers in their ears and say, "nah nah nah nah nah nah, I can't hear you" over and over and over until the speaker just goes away.

Which is what was done in 2020 and continues to this day. And given that all in positions of authority today practice the Utilitarian system of ethics, "greater good" as determinant, not specific individual harm that accompanies they are able to dismiss any evidence of harms with the "unavoidable unsafe" linguistic magic wand that underlies vaccine/medical exemptions for harms like the PREP Act. So they never have to devote a single moment of their time defending themselves from accountability and Informed Consent only exists as a preserved by a taxidermist on a wall in a lodge somewhere.

This is a piece in the Stack, "Bulwark" just yesterday that perpetuates the mRNA biotechnology "safe and effective" proclamations by not even giving voice to any harms it is responsible for:

https://www.thebulwark.com/p/this-is-what-destroying-the-vaccine-market-looks-like-moderna-flu-prasad-fda

Just unequivocal assertion that they are modern miracles, proven safe and effective that, of course, need to be continued in any and all future "vaccines." Including for normal and ordinary flu, if only to lessen symptoms, not even claiming it will prevent deaths.

For those not in the know, Bulwark is a collection of reliable narrators for the "Deep State" cabal of the powerful, including the DOD subsidiary of Big pHARMa. Penning pieces using their linguistic magic wands to deceive, to manufacture consent of the public. And reading that Bulwark piece as I did yesterday informs that without accountability any notions of Informed Consent are as dead as the 12-point buck head on the wall in a lodge.

