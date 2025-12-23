Propaganda In Focus

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Brillaint breakdown of how false-flag ops in the Sahara morphed into an actual regional conflagration. The irony of Wagner mercenaries now beign viewed as the primary terrorists by local communities is pretty stark, especially when considering how US propaganda originally fabricated the threat to justify AFRICOM. I've seen similar patterns in other theaters where counterterrorism becomes indistinguishable from the violence it claims to oppose.

