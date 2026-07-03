Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
7d

Good on you for making the transition from dupe to critical thinker--on Covid and "climate." A little bit of exploration of data and stepping around the sources forced on you, and suddenly truth slaps you in the face, huh?

Quite funny, though, that you use the "holocaust" as an example of "truth" compared to the "climate" scam.

Keep up the critical thinking. Explore the "holocaust" just as you did "climate change." A little bit of exploration of data and stepping around the sources forced on you, and suddenly truth is gonna slap you in the face.

Or is that too much truth, too fast?

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
7d

"British environmentalist Mark Lynas proposed in 2006 that climate skepticism should be treated as morally equivalent to Holocaust denial".

Yes - I think it should. Both entirely justified.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence - which has not been forthcoming.

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