Freedom Fox
Dec 23Edited

Are you familiar with the work of Alex Carey?

Noam Chomsky dedicated his book Manufacturing Consent to him.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Carey_(writer)

Carey wrote the essays published posthumously in these works:

- Taking the Risk Out of Democracy: Propaganda in the US and Australia (1995)

https://ratical.org/ratville/RiskDemo.html

https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/corporate-war-against-democracy

- Taking the Risk Out of Democracy: Corporate Propaganda Versus Freedom and Liberty (1997)

https://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/?id=p066160

http://dailyrevolution.org/saturday/carey1.html

https://www.democraticunderground.com/?com=view_post&forum=1002&pid=7182262

I would argue that we have much to learn from him. His work largely overlooked, but who Chomsky himself learned from/discovered together with.

Note: Risk is an essential component of true freedom and liberty. If we eliminate risk, take it out of democracy we no longer have true freedom and liberty. We have a managed authoritarianism of some construct (soft/hard) that seeks to "protect" us from risks, great and small. Removal of risk is the surest path to what CS Lewis described as the tyranny of moral busybodies:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be "cured" against one's will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”

Free people accept Risk as a part of living freely. Carey/Chomsky/Herman never understood that. Or cared to.

