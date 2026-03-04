Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anonwaffen's avatar
anonwaffen
1d

TLDR It is the Jews who have always been crazed genocidal maniacs because it is part of their religion

Reply
Share
anonwaffen's avatar
anonwaffen
1d

Judaism is a supremacist Weltanschaaung.

This is why you only ever hear Jews deny what they believe or like ultraorthodox rabbis outright lie through their teeth making Judaism out to be some sort or Protestant style multiculti kumbaya belief when Judaism has been and will always be an ethno-religion like paganism was although paganism did not have the supremacist elements.

Everything people believe about Judaism and Jews, with the exception of actual National Socialists, is a complete inversion of reality. Speaking of National Socialists, virtually all of the vile things people are told to believe about their worldview are Jewish beliefs. Right down to the "master race" thing which was actually taken from Coudenhove-Kalergi's book explicitly referring to

Jews and their position in the world after Europeans were replaced with the "Eurasian-Negroid race of the future ".

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Propaganda In Focus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture