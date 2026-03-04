David Miller

(Originally published at propagandainfocus.com)

Epstein document releases reveal multiple use of the term “goy” or "goyim" in emails, underscoring a worldview that demeaned non-Jews as lesser or exploitable in a network of power and predation. The use of these terms provides a window into the Jewish supremacism of Zionism. But they also show that Jewish supremacism goes much further - and much further back - than an association simply with the Zionist movement.

Epstein Emails Unleash Explicit 'Goyim' Contempt

Jeffrey Epstein's communications, part of the massive 2026 Department of Justice release exceeding three million pages, openly deploy "goyim" as a dismissive term for non-Jews. These unsealed emails highlight contempt rooted in perceived ethnic superiority — Jewish supremacism.

In a 2009 email to cognitive psychologist Roger Schank, Epstein wrote about financial schemes: “This is the way the Jew make money … and made a fortune in the past ten years selling short the shipping futures let the goyim deal in the real world.” Black Agenda Report analyses this phrasing as embodying supremacist ideas, positioning Jews as profiting cleverly while relegating “goyim” to lesser labour.

A 2010 exchange with publicist Peggy Siegal concerns a party guest list featuring elites such as Prince Andrew and Woody Allen. Siegal asks if it will be "100% JEW NIGHT," prompting Epstein’s reply: “No, goyim in abundance — jpmorgan execs brilliant WASPs.” Here, “goyim” marks acceptable non-Jews — brilliant WASPs — as still secondary. Even the Times of Israel in its report of the exchange, notes its disparaging tone.

Epstein passed on a message from a correspondent who accused the intended recipient of behaving “just like the GOYIM you do not respect,” weaponising the term against perceived weakness. Victim Maria Farmer testified that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell routinely called outsiders “goyim” and viewed them as inferior, a pattern these emails confirm.

These references appear repeatedly — over fifty times (though with some duplicates) — including showing Epstein thought ”goyim prosecutors” were incapable of grasping his financial schemes. The Zionist entity’s intelligence links, including Ehud Barak’s involvement, heighten questions of broader supremacist networks.

Further emails reveal Epstein’s casual use in social contexts. In one, he notes the goyim in general know how to have a good time," blending derision with acknowledgment. Another describes a response as “obviously a polite goyim, response as if he is speaking to a mental patient … polite goy for sure.” These instances paint “goyim” as synonymous with naïveté or inferiority.

‘Goy’ and ‘Goyim’: Biblical ‘Nations’ Twisted into Supremacist Weapon

In Yiddish and Hebrew “goy” (singular) and “goyim’ (plural) literally denote “nation” or “people.” As the Jewish Virtual Library notes, the term has a neutral origin. Usage in Epstein’s circle strips this away. The term drips with condescension, implying gullibility or subhuman status. Even Zionist-leaning sources acknowledge its edge when wielded in such a way.

The Forward explains “goy” evolved in vernacular to mean outsider, often pejoratively. In these files, “goyim” is a shorthand label for expendable outsiders — manipulated elites or dismissed victims — echoing theological hierarchies of chosenness over soulless others.

Zionist narrative policing institutions, such as the Anti-Defamation League, claim “‘The Goyim Know’ is an antisemitic catchphrase … It is most associated with the alt right segment of the white supremacist movement and message boards such as 4chan and 8chan.’ But even the ADL admit that “Goyim” is “a disparaging Yiddish and Hebrew word for non-Jews.”

So, Epstein's own words flip it inward, revealing supremacist self-views. The Jerusalem Post highlights how the files release “unleashes waves of antisemitic conspiracy theories”, yet the term’s supremacist bent is plain. It seems this supposed conspiracy theory has some truth to it.

Some Zionists decry the misuse of the term. Haaretz discusses how “goy” empowers white supremacists by reinforcing divisions, but in Epstein’s emails, it serves to belittle non-Jews.

Rabbinical and Zionist Quotes That Chill: Non-Jews as Servants or Beasts

Prominent Zionist and Jewish figures' statements often dehumanise non-Jews, equating them to cattle or servants. These reveal entrenched supremacist ideology amongst influential rabbis. Key examples include:

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, (1920 – 2013) spiritual head of the Shas party that repeatedly propped up Zionist governing coalitions. He proclaimed in a 2010 sermon: “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world — only to serve the People of Israel.” He continued: “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. That is why gentiles were created.”

Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook (1865–1935), the first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of British Mandatory Palestine and a foundational figure in Religious Zionism, did articulate a philosophy insisting on the Jewish soul’s superiority over non-Jewish souls as much greater than between human and animal.

Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg (born 1944), affiliated with the genocidal Haredi cult Chabad, and then head of the ultra extremist Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, said in 1989 that “seven of his students who have been remanded in custody over the shooting to death of a 13-year-old West Bank girl should not be prosecuted. Rabbi Ginsburg said after the seven were remanded for a further five days in the Israeli town of Kfar Sava, that Jewish religion made a distinction between Jewish and Goyim blood.” (The Daily Telegraph, June 3, 1989). He also asserted "We have to recognize that Jewish blood and the blood of a goy are not the same thing" (NY Times, June 6, 1989).

These teachings, prevalent in certain yeshivas, normalise viewing “goyim” as lesser — mirroring Epstein's casual exploitation. The wisdom of Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan evidently lost on the likes of Epstein.

Secular Zionists and religious supremacism

Historical quotations from major secular Zionist figures also repeatedly show ‘goy’ and ‘goyim’ have been used to describe non-Jews — laying bare the supremacist logic underpinning the Zionist settler-colonial project.

David Ben-Gurion, founding prime minister of the Zionist entity, from the Labour Zionist tradition, dismissed international opinion with the blunt declaration "It matters not what the goyim say, but what the Jews do." Obituaries noted it was his frequently repeated position.

Vladimir Jabotinsky, founder of Revisionist Zionism, used the word ‘Goy’ so liberally in his 1945 book The Story of the Jewish Legion, that he included it in the glossary.

Menachem Begin, Revisionist Zionist leader and later prime minister of the Zionist entity, shifted responsibility for mass violence onto non-Jews: “Goyim kill goyim and the Jews are blamed,” he famously said.

Among mainstream secular Zionists and the ultra orthodox alike, ‘goy’ and ‘goyim’ serve as linguistic markers of supremacy, legitimising the sidelining, blaming, or instrumentalisation of non-Jews to advance Zionist expansion and control. The secular Zionist movement leaders are from the Revisionist as well as the Labour Zionist tradition. What we see here, then, is a form of Jewish supremacist ideology which predates the Zionist movement. It draws on certain currents of Jewish supremacism within Judaism and these have in turn been drawn upon by the secular Zionist movement. Let’s emphasise that this by itself is not evidence that the whole of Judaism is compromised by Jewish supremacism.

‘Schmuck’ and ‘Freier’: Everyday Slang Enforcing Supremacy in the Zionist Entity

It is apparent, though, that virtually all of the Zionist colony is in thrall to Jewish supremacist ideas. The colony's slang polices hierarchies, and they run all the way through the public life of the entity. “Freier” (Hebrew: פראייר), meaning “sucker,” captures dread of exploitation. Haaretz frames it as a cultural imperative: “Thou Shalt Not Be a Freier.” Avoiding sucker status often means exploiting others, a mindset that rewards cunning over fairness.

“Schmuck,” Yiddish for fool, targets the gullible — frequently “goyim” seen as easy prey. Merriam-Webster defines it as a stupid or unlikeable person, rooted in vulgar origins but now idiomatic.

This mindset treats non-Jews as natural freiers. In settler discourse, Palestinians earn “freier” labels for weak resistance.

Epstein's network echoed this: duping "goyim" elites while evading freier traps. In the Zionist entity, “schmuck” derides those who yield, aligning with a culture where being a freier equates to failure. David Grossman explores this in Sleeping on a Wire, portraying a pervasive psychology of exclusion and a “callous treatment” of the Palestinians within “Israel”. Grossman argues that the prolonged occupation and the "temptation born of absolute power" have corrupted the Israeli national character, leading to a worldview that justifies demeaning or dismissing the “other”.

Jewish-Zionist Dominance in Epstein's Orbit

Epstein's circle overflowed with Jewish figures linked to Zionist advocacy. Les Wexner, also now implicated in rape and sexual abuse, granted him sweeping control over assets. Wexner is of course one of the founders of the deeply mysterious Mega Group of Zionist financiers which appears to have been advised by Epstein. The group reportedly maintained contacts with the Israeli spy agency Mossad and was described by Israeli intelligence officials as a vehicle for influence operations in the United States. Wexner’s co-founders were Edgar and Charles Bronfman, the Canadian oligarchs whose family fortune was made in the Prohibition era from illegal alcohol sales.

In other words, the Mega Group was an extension of the “Jewish Mob”. This connection to organized crime does not appear to be confined to the history books. We also learn from the files that Epstein “represented” the Rothschilds and was paid millions by them. He was additionally, “chief life adviser” to Peter Mandelson, as the former British Ambassador to the US himself put it. Epstein himself also sent cash to the Friends of the ‘Israel Defense Forces’ and to the Jewish National Fund, the Zionist entity's premier land theft agency.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell maintained Mossad connections. Ehud Barak appeared on flight logs repeatedly, staying at Epstein's properties. Both of these facts speak to Zionist intel connections whether to the Mossad or to military intelligence agencies such as Unit 8200.

Alan Dershowitz defended Epstein while championing Zionist positions as well as being implicated for a time in allegations of abuse. Ethnic networks provided cover, with supremacist attitudes rationalising predation on “goy” victims.

Broader Implications: Supremacism’s Role in Exploitation

Epstein’s files tie “goyim’ derision to a network where Jewish-Zionist ties shielded abuse. It was transparently a Jewish supremacist network. But it is not only operative in the Zionist colony itself where the term “freier” justifies dominance. It is a transnational network, or a set of overlapping transnational networks, and it clearly has been for much more than a century.

The Epstein saga exposes supremacist language fueling elite exploitation. We should demand full probes into these ties — awareness erodes their shadows. And we should act now to challenge hierarchies that prey on the vulnerable and consume them in order to build towards a global Jewish empire — which I term Pax Judaica.

(Featured Image: "Flickr - Government Press Office (GPO) - David Ben Gurion reading the Declaration of Independence" by GPO photographer is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.)