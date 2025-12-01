Propaganda In Focus

9/11 Revisionist
3d

There are three camps of truth awareness;

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don't tell you the full truth, it's also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two.

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don't get to camp three easily.

Remember the "freedom of speech, limited reach" on X?

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

9/11 FACTS that hurt people's feelings

43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-facts-that-hurt-peoples-feelings

Dr David A. Hughes interview with 9/11 Revisionist

Narrative vs. evidence; Morgan Reynolds; Mark Conlon; Shanksville; the Pentagon; Curt Weldon; survivors on Stairwell B; Richard Gage; Camp 2 propaganda techniques; the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Interview: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-hughes-on-the-importance-of

