Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

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G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
1d

A total farce of an Enquiry. We are getting very used to these..

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NickTek's avatar
NickTek
1d

Craig has been talking about this for years. https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/?s=Novichok. “I am pretty sure Putin also has an evil plan to eat your grandmother.”

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