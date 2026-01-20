Propaganda In Focus

Propaganda In Focus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
6d

If Matt Alford were to read this Substack version of his PIF interview I would ask him about an interesting piece of entertainment as propaganda that predates movies, and includes many of the names he cites as leaders in the field of propaganda.

I've shared this here before, but the entertainment as propaganda focus of this Stack invites a revisit.

New York Times story from 1913. With many familiar names and characters from history, who's subsequent work in many fields, primarily medicine, banking, propaganda, industry, clergy, politics and academia are bound together by their underlying core belief in and support of eugenics.

Choosing Audience for Brieux Play

J. D. Rockefeller Suggests Those Who Have Aided White Slave Investigation

Social Workers Approve

The New York Times, page 13, February 23, 1913

https://www.newspapers.com/article/31090629/edward_l_bernays_medical_review_of/

It's a story about a play that develops notions of eugenics, social control by elites needing to protect their gene pools. It introduces germ theory as it was first coming into vogue

It describes a play that was shown to the powerful and connected, "Damaged Goods."

Background: https://www.fulltextarchive.com/book/Damaged-Goods/

Prominent attendees who also just so happened to be eugenicists. About men of high society who sleep around with prostitutes and lesser women, bringing back disease like syphilis to families, deforming children, etc. It uses the term "White Slavery" to describe the sex trade. It advances the idea of infectious disease as it was still a relatively novel understanding of them at the time. The article describes attendees from the American Society of Medical Sociology, an organization and movement that you'll discover is in concert with "Marxist conflict theory," that medical sociologists adhere to which explains how the ruling classes can assert their power through medicine. I discovered that when looking up the term after I read it in the NYT article.

The names listed as invitees and on the hosting committee are a veritable who's who of the early 20th century. Including:

- John D. Rockefeller

- Edward Bernays

- Simon and Abraham Flexner (Flexner Report authors who eradicated natural healers from practice)

- State Senator Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A network of prominent attendees, including:

- William Jay Schleffilin, descendant of the first Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Jay, ran the largest pharmaceutical company giant and Big Pharma trade association head for decades

- Abraham Jacobi, the first leading pediatrician, president of the American Medical Association.

And a great many more names that when you search out you'll find were leaders across many industries and disciplines, all aligned with socialism/humanism values. And all eugenicists.

And it also mentions how six unnamed students from the Yale University Civics Club would be attending. Note: Prescott Bush (patriarch to the Bush political dynasty and who went on to become known as "Hitler's Banker" while he did business with that regime for two years after the US entered WWII before the Trading With the Enemies Act shut him down) was a politically connected student at Yale in 1913 and had been president of his high school Civics Club in 2012. I don't have enough info to know if Prescott Bush was one of the six, but considering his support of Hitler, eugenics and his son's infamous "New World Order" speech that echoes the Fascists and Marxists of the era, I wouldn't be surprised if he was there, too.

This NYT story from over a century ago is very revealing in the power of entertainment as propaganda to advance consequential issues, that are arguably among the most important ones we are dealing with today. Proclamations by people like Bill Gates and Yuval Harari about the need to reduce global population by billions of "useless eaters." Many suspect the mRNA and agenda of the plandemic were in that pursuit. Many know that eugenics was Jeffrey Epstein's primary pursuit in his dealings with the powerful elite. And himself a fan of Noam Chomsky:

https://www.science.org/content/article/what-kind-researcher-did-sex-offender-jeffrey-epstein-fund-he-told-science-he-died

And while on Epstein, entertainment as propaganda, this is an interesting panel discussion of bioethics, eugenics and the role of SciFi entertainment genre at the Time 100 Summit in April, 2019:

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/dr-george-church-dr-giuliana-214036340.html

Quoting Epstein's BFF at Harvard, George Church:

"But I think because we talk about these ideas so far in advance, the ones we think that we can protect, that we do, that the ethics can stay ahead of technology. Not just catch up, but stay ahead, so we, the, the world of science fiction writers, the Hollywood, can come up with scenarios that are well outside our technical capabilities, but are inside our abilities to have a discussion among the entire population by introducing it to millions of television or movie watchers for example, or book readers, magazine readers. That is how we start the discussion before it is technically possible."

FF - Also useful as, "predictive programming."

And to close out, yes, the propaganda model is old, very old, useful in antiquity, useful today, useful even in a young nation expanding to claim continental status. The Gold Rush. As presented by the #FakeNews and entertainment industry of the mid-19th century. How the California Gold Rush, the origins of the Hearst news publishing empire and US foreign policy, national ambitions were all intertwined. Yellow Journalism:

The Gold Rush: Behind the Hype

https://www.foundsf.org/index.php?title=The_Gold_Rush:_Behind_the_Hype

The biggest journalism lie of all or ever has been is that the news media is a 'Fourth Estate' holding the government accountable by exposing truth. They serve the powerful and government, positioned where the two meet. If they ever bite one of the hands that feeds them it is because the other hand is feeding them more. ALL major media the world over today is Yellow Journalism, blended propaganda and entertainment that serves the authorities it operates under.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Propaganda In Focus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture