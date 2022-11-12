Hügo Krüger

(Originally published at propagandainfocus.com)

The United Nation’s 27th Conference of the Parties is showcasing the two worst characteristics of ruling elites: environmental hypocrisy and a callous support for foreign dictators that go along with the West’s Geopolitical Interests. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who Donald Trump in 2019 called his “Favourite Dictator”, is today the IPCC’s “kind of guy”. Charging exorbitant prices ranging from $1500 a night for a 5-star Hotel to $800 for a single room, hosting the climate change NGOs and think tankers that fly in with their greenhouse gas spewing private jets and their zeal “to save the planet”.

Egypt currently imprisons more journalists than Russia and Iran combined while development is lacking to the point that nearly 1 out of 5 Egyptians are living in food insecurity. Naturally, the Egyptian Government receives handsome military and diplomatic support from France, the United Kingdom, and the USA for among others it’s oil reserves, strategic control of the Suez Canal and Egypt’s participation in Israel’s blockade of medical and food equipment going into Gaza. Egypt after all is the World’s third largest importer of military weapons, only next to our other “strategic ally” Saudi Arabia that is using US, South African and British weapons to commit a genocide and other crimes against humanity against the resistant population of Yemen that refuses to have their national assets strip-mined for the benefit of foreign powers.

Thankfully, environmentalists such as Greta Thunberg and Naomi Klein have criticized the UN for hosting COP27 conference in a regime with a series of Human Rights abuses, but what they don’t yet grasp is that the environmental movement has always had a dark side with complex interconnected relationships between third world dictators and the world’s oligarchs.

Western intellectuals, with a few exceptions, have been blind spotted into giving the IPCC their unconditional support for the “Global Warming Alarm”. As the physicist Denis Rancourt argued in 2010, they look for comfortable lies so that they can settle into and feel good about themselves while ignoring actual environmental problems. Climate Change is the elite’s “Opium of the Masses” and, as occurs all too often with religion, hucksters, fraudsters, tyrants and the ring leaders are quick to exploit the naivety of those with sincere convictions.

History shows us that the environmental profiteers should be viewed with skepticism and what is currently occurring in Egypt is not outside of the norm of those who commit crimes while proselytizing that they care about Mother Gaya. In the beginning of the last century, the world’s richest environmentalists were heavily involved in the study of population control that, in those days, went under the then more palatable name of Eugenics. The Eugenics movement initially started as an obscure field within mathematical statistics, but once it caught on with the literary classes prominent figures such as George Bernard Shaw, Teddy Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Margaret Sanger entered its ranks. The rise was a social and not scientific phenomenon that follows the classical example of group think and the Gold Effect.

As with Climate Change today, industrialists were also cashing in on the story. The oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller not only supported, but funded ideological orientated eugenics institutions in Germany, and the US Carmaker Henry Ford kept business ties with Adolf Hitler despite masquerading his company as “an arsenal of democracy”. Eugenics’ first shock therapy came during the Namibian Genocide, but it only became discredited after the collapse of the Third Reich, as it became clear that the pseudoscientific theory set the ideological pretext for Germany’s justification of the Holocaust.

But the race obsessed movement’s leaders did not give up their zeal for scientism. Our elite kept their love for “the preservation of nature”. Prominent Eugenicists such as Julian Huxley, who founded the World Wildlife Foundation, was one example. Despite its noble intentions, the WWF has been accused as acting as a slush fund for the world’s richest people that go on Safaris while being protected by paramilitary forces who routinely exercise torture. These types of organizations are but one of the many fronts in the Non-Profit Industrial Complex. By signing up for climate change, they profit from what journalist Lawrence Solomon described as “The World’s Largest Industry”.

Other examples include:

Climate Change serves a variety of interests, as was noted by the now retired MIT Atmospheric Physicist Professor Richard Lindzen, and it has inevitably led to the uncomfortable union between today’s billionaire class, Marxist economists, crony capitalists and Third World dictators. The very rich can push for their visions of a technocratic carbon dioxide free vegan utopia, while the latter can beg the Global North to pay “Climate Reparations” to the dictators in the Global South.

Egypt is a good case study of this modern phenomenon. In the run up to C0P27 Conference the Egyptian government tried to botox its own image by appointing Hill and Knowlton to run its Green Propaganda Campaign. An ethically questionable company that lied America into the First Gulf War with the false Kuwaiti Girl’s “Babies in Incubator Testimony”. In 2020, Hill and Knowlton also helped the World Health Organization’s push for covid fearmongering by crafting a narrative to guilt trip those who had legitimate questions on lockdown and the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Just over a decade ago, during the Arab Spring, the Egyptian youth took to the streets to overthrow the three decades long dictatorship of Hosni Mubarak. Many protestors were students and some of the brightest and most intelligent of their generation. They had all the aspirations of a population that finally rid themselves of tyranny and for almost one year Egyptians enjoyed a brief period of a messy democracy. Soon afterwards, the military slaughtered the innocent, instigated a coup d’état, imprisoned and tortured dissidents, bloggers and journalists. Take just one example of Sisi’s cruelty, the Journalist Mahmoud Hussein, who was kept in solitary confinement for nearly 4 years, had his arm broken and denied medical treatment. Leaving his wife to raise 5 children alone. Today, he is being kept under house arrest and there are no formal charges nor was there ever any trial.

These violations of Human Rights and human dignity obviously do not upset the conscience of the climate faithful, but why should they when the lucrative Green Deals that are being brokered under the auspices of the UN and the IPCC are done by those who comfort themselves with the questionable claim they are doing it all in the name of “Sustainability, Climate and Social Justice”?

(Featured Image: "Blood Money" by Damian Gadal is licensed under CC BY 2.0.)