Daniel Broudy

(Originally published at propagandainfocus.com)

Introduction

Typically, when we think of language as a system of communication peculiar to people in a particular social milieu, we might immediately imagine the language we speak, such as the Irish variety of English or, maybe, the Okinawan variety of Japanese. In turn, we might further imagine language as a kind of verbal[1] or visual code[2] we come to know and use as a key sign of both belonging to and being able to decode the discourse of others in a certain geographic location or ethnic background. This general sense of knowing a particular language, however, captures only a fraction of understanding human language as a manifestation of profoundly complex and unseen natural processes unfolding throughout the stages of human development — our neurological functioning,[3] cognitive abilities,[4] levels of conscious awareness,[5] psychological states,[6] physiological health,[7] and sensory perception.[8]

The complex, interrelated, and dynamic processes of language acquisition, for instance, say much about why humans even possess what we call language and how, through a particular language, we can perform a staggering array of activities. One of those astonishing feats is the ability to manipulate people’s perceptions by laying, through symbols and vocalizations, the conceptual grounds for the acquisition of new knowledge, the formation of biases or assumptions, and even the propagation of deceptions — practices described by many researchers as cognitive framing[9].

Since we live in a time now dominated by those who seek to manipulate reality and to control thought and speech[10, 11], it is useful to consider the incredible ease with which human perception of the empirical world can be molded to fit a certain politically acceptable point of view[12] which people today are increasingly compelled to adopt[13]. After all, much research[14, 15, 16] has, since the rollout of the Coronavirus narrative, sought to understand how most of earth’s population was effectively herded into the world’s largest medical and psychological experiment ever conducted[17, 18]. In looking back to the work of Jacques Ellul[19], this article examines how deceptions, appearing in the major forms[20, 21] of propaganda today, can be best understood as coordinated government-funded operations of framing[22, 23, 24] which are aimed at agitating and integrating the public into an organized program of collective mass obedience.

A Starting Place for Manipulation: The Womb

It has in recent years been patently obvious that many people have been acting almost unconsciously as uncritical consumers of any new political agenda offered up for consumption, no matter how absurd.[25, 26, 27] Since consciousness is intimately interrelated to language,[28] a logical starting place for discussion of manipulation is the in-utero development of the language faculty. Maybe the most fascinating features of human behavior and facility are that languages begin unfolding prenatally. Psychologists DeCasper and Spence[29] hypothesized that babies experience their mothers’ speech in the womb, that language acquisition begins to unfold during the latter stages of pregnancy, and this prenatal exposure to the vibrations of the mother’s verbal output influences later postnatal auditory preferences.

DeCasper and Spence tested their theory with sixteen pregnant women who were given the task of reading a certain children’s story to their unborn babies twice daily over the final six weeks of their terms. After the babies were born, the experiment was repeated with only eight of the subjects. Obervations focused on the nonnutritive sucking behavior of the babies as they were exposed to recordings of two distinctly different stories: one comprised of eight mothers in the experimental group reading The Cat in the Hat and those remaining in the control group reading The King, the Mice and the Cheese — a tale composed of distinctly different rhyme and pace.

The researchers concluded that the newborns preferred listening to The Cat in the Hat, the story they had heard frequently as developing fetuses. Their subsequent reactions to the familiar story as newborn infants provide further evidence for the theory[30] that residual experiences excite and arouse a range of emotions. The 1986 experiment, as well as others that have since replicated the findings, indicates that human beings begin developing a certain level of conscious awareness of language at about 37 weeks’ gestation[31] by virtue of our responses to the prosodic features of speech[32] we detect in utero — stress, rhythm, and rhyme as embedded in the syntactic structures[33] of the language.

Equally impressive were other discoveries in studies of perceptual recognition in newborns. Regarding the development of visual acuity, Bushnell et al. (1989)[34] showed that in just one hour after their delivery infants are able to differentiate between their mother’s face and a stranger’s. Neonates displayed significantly more sucking responses to video representations of their mothers, suggesting that individual recall of the distinct features of the mother’s face was an obvious clue to the incredible speed with which infants formed significant powers of visual awareness.

Added to these findings are other related studies by Walton and Bower (1993)[35] that have shown infants do form, with amazing speed, mental representations that exhibit some of the properties of prototypes of familiar images, which add further weight to Prototype Theory[36, 37] as an explanation for how humans effectively process the incredibly complex sensory phenomena we encounter each moment. Referring, also, to studies done of fetal motor activity in response to stimulation of the maternal sympathetic nervous system, Bertau (2013) notes that the “fetus plays an active role in its own ontogeny and pregnancy outcomes, preparing a successful transition to its postnatal environment”.[38]

Social Integration: Beyond the Uterus Toward Community

What do these fascinating discoveries about the developmental stages of hearing and sight tell us about language and communication? Since the baby’s adaptation to a communal setting outside the womb accelerates quickly with social and emotional integration into the family, the development of language is necessarily interwoven with neurological maturation and serves as a key mechanism for constructing personal identity and self-awareness. From a neurological perspective, language acquisition unfolds through dynamic interactions across certain brain regions — Broca’s area[39] governing speech production and Wernicke’s area[40] governing language comprehension.

The appearance of linguistic capabilities is also closely tied to cognitive development. As children develop language skills, they develop increasingly sophisticated cognitive abilities, including abstract thinking, mathematical reasoning, self-awareness, social cognition, and emotional regulation. It is hardly any wonder why in times of societal upheaval that despots, for example, would emerge and undertake censorship campaigns to curb the use of certain words since the word itself mediates cognition and has the inherent potential to trigger human imagination[41] beyond the politically mandated, accepted, or prescribed.

Regarding neurological functioning, language development is supported by neuroplasticity — the brain’s capacity to form, recognize and reorder, if needed, synaptic connections. During crucial developmental stages, particularly in early childhood, the brain reveals remarkable plasticity during development of the language centers. Neuroimaging studies[42, 43] have shown that children, especially from multilingual environments, tend to exhibit enhanced neural connectivity and potentially greater cognitive flexibility. It’s likely why creativity expressed in children is so astonishing to adults who have forgotten they had already had their imaginative faculties largely effaced by the powerful socializing processes typical of formal schooling.

Since psychological identity emerges within this linguistic framework, language cannot be understood merely as a communication device, but moreover as a key mechanism for the successful construction of the self. As we learn how to articulate our thoughts, experiences, emotions and perceptions, we develop a narrative sense of ourselves, and this narrative identity is dynamically constructed through linguistic interactions with others as well as ourselves through dialogues and internal monologues. The intimate relationship, therefore, between language and psychological health is profound.

To sum up, the intricate interplay across neurological functioning, language development, and psychological identity has engendered interdisciplinary research revealing an incredible complexity of human consciousness and self-understanding. This close interrelation between consciousness and speech can help explain why humans need no special instruction in the acquisition of language and in the formation of cultural concepts such as truth, love, hate, and war.[44] Through lived experience, our routine exposure to natural languages and their conceptual representations as metaphors embedded in speech deepens our neurological connections across words[45], their nonliteral symbolic representations, their auditory and visual associations and mental imagery. From the womb as we break free from the dominant influences of our mothers’ voices and expand our network of interactions in the larger society, we naturally gravitate to other influences that might justifiably serve to meet our mental and emotional needs in our expanding social and psychological universe. What this all means for our social development and integration with communities outside the family is nothing short of momentous.

Hope for the Coerced, Agitated and Integrated into Mass Compliance

At times, the search to satisfy needs is hampered by our tendency to fulfill desires, so instilled values also influence our choices. Herman and Chomsky described these markers of social conditioning in Manufacturing Consent (1988):

The mass media serve as a system for communicating messages and symbols to the general populace. It is their function to amuse, entertain, and inform, and to inculcate individuals with the values, beliefs, and codes of behavior that will integrate them into the institutional structures of the larger society.[46]

Fitting in is certainly desirable but can entail giving in to manufactured desires, and this means exposing ourselves to the engineers of powerful distractions, empty urges, and attractive deceptions. In Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes (1962), Jacques Ellul pointed out that …

Propaganda tries, first of all, to create conditioned reflexes in the individual so that certain words, signs, or symbols, even certain persons or facts, provoke unfailing reactions [...] The important thing is that when the time is ripe, the individual can be thrown into action by the utilization of the psychological levers that have been set up.[47]

Countless cases can be quoted when the leading social engineers, over the preceding years, have seen significant advances in mainstream media manipulating the psychological levers to trigger the desired responses of consumers to any of the new figures framed as targets to fear and loathe. Manuel Noriega,[48] Saddam Hussein,[49, 50] Al Qaida, Osama Bin Laden, ISIS,[51] Muammar Quaddaffi,[52] Wuhan,[53] H1N1,[54] measles,[55] monkeys,[56] birds,[57] cows,[58, 59, 60, 61] and countless other signs and symbols, such as CO2,[62, 63] have all taken their turn in the dominant mainstream frame to excite the public’s emotions and reinforce the neurological connections to the brain centers in news consumers that manage fear.

The sheer number of menacing symbols and the metaphors for war[64] that frame them as targets for elimination prepare the fertile psychological grounds for effective media campaigns of agitation and integration. As in all other propaganda campaigns over the foregoing decades, fear, confusion, desperation, despair, and outrage remain the expected “unfailing reactions” for this new war on a viral menace[65] taking aim at the “‘current-events man’ as a ready target for propaganda”.[66]

Such a suggestible individual, Ellul described, is predisposed to the influence of contemporary news currents, for he lacks real historical landmarks to ground him in the empirical world, making him all the more unstable as he “runs after what happened today, … relates to an event,” and thus cannot resist the impulse to react to it. So thoroughly absorbed in current affairs, he is partly blind to the psychological weakness that puts him at mercy to the skilled propagandist.[67] Ellul offered a salient example of Soviet-era propaganda applicable to the present day, highlighting how the manipulation of public perception was achieved through fabricated bacteriological threats — specifically a 1957 scenario involving alleged Turkish aggression.[68]

The Le Monde editorial critically cited by Ellul features talk of the Soviets’ systematic propaganda techniques: 1) create artificial anxieties about potential aggression; 2) launch full-scale accusatory campaigns in the media; 3) arbitrarily declare dangers resolved, and then; 4) strategically revive these fabricated threats at later intervals so as to maintain the necessary psychological tension and control over the public narrative. The techniques described by Ellul have since been replicated numerous times and are, in the present Covid Age, especially self-evident.

These methods Ellul describes as typical of Agitation Propaganda (AP), which aims to create emotional intensity, to provoke action, and destabilize existing social structures. AP is an important tool designed and used by centers of power to generate tension, mobilize people’s passions, and drive radical changes or reactions. Consider all revolutionary movements, the galvanizing effects of wartime propaganda, or political campaigns that seek to incite immediate emotional responses. Agitation through gaslighting campaigns, for example, has had the effect of undermining trust in our innate bodily defenses, our sensory perceptions, as well as in our collective efforts to draw reasonable inferences from observed phenomena. Correspondingly, the masking and social-distancing mandates, for instance, served merely to foster further tension and propagate the necessary levels of suspicion and disorientation that AP seeks.

Copyright Yena_B, 2025, Artist’s interpretation of a "progressive" online journal following the mainstream script aimed at undermining public trust in the human immune system.

Since Covid-19 was framed globally by The Science™[69] as the most serious threat to humankind — in the history of human civilization — all participating storytellers had to follow the well-coordinated agitation campaign. To create the desired global culture of fully compliant citizen supplicants, the existence of “natural immunity” had to be totally reframed. As Butler’s headline cynically suggested, this meant gas-lighting the public on a grand scale. Thousands of years of commonsense shared by billions of people across countless generations, along with established science [70, [71], had to be systematically erased with residual knowledge of natural immunity[72] converted into “conspiracy theory” in order to fit the new concept of the “new man”[73] into the emerging “New World Order”.[74, 75, 76, 77, 78] The message during the agitation operation was that any expression of thought outside the prescribed boundaries set by the purveyors of the leading narrative would convert anyone into a danger to the in-group.

Integration Propaganda (IP), by contrast, works more subtly to maintain social cohesion and normalize existing power structures. Naturally, the Covid AP campaign would need, simultaneously, to integrate the masses into the new physical and conceptual domains well beyond the now destabilized social structures. IP seeks to harmonize individuals within the existing social system, urging them to internalize societal norms and values almost unconsciously. This propaganda technique is less about dramatic upheaval and more about consistent, persistent cultural conditioning.

Copyright Yena_B, 2025, Artist’s interpretation of front page layout for New York Post's mainstream framing of a compliant and ideal subject.

IP works by nudging people gently into conformity with desired social patterns of established thought and behavior. The more comfortable, cultivated, and informed the society to which IP is addressed, the better it works.[79] Note the subtle framing of an elderly and vulnerable, yet dignified, William Shakespeare enthroned on a wheelchair and humbly submitting to the bureaucratic forces of public health and the clever pun on the famous play that might register in the collective unconscious[80] of the literate and cultured masses. The subheadings explicitly point to this mildly morbid comedic fact and to the promise that an official US government agency is in full control and approaching the approval stage for its American audience.

Isolated below in its own frame is a passing reference to civil unrest, typical signifiers of gun violence in a modern North American city — the ever-present reminder that the world outside officialdom is fundamentally frightening. As Ellul pointed out in 1962, modern propaganda is not merely a collection of tricks or gimmicks but, rather, a set of methods grounded in scientific principles and practices.

While Ellul considered propaganda a technique rather than a science itself, the practice of propagandizing, he argued, evolves alongside scientific developments and reflects both their achievements and limitations. How, therefore, is agitation and integration readily achieved through propaganda campaigns? Modern propagandists use knowledge of human psychology (including needs, desires, and conditioning), neurology, social psychology, group dynamics, mass influence, and environmental factors to bring about desired changes in thinking, speaking and behaving. These facts are grounded in a rich philosophical tradition that contemplates what language is.

Language can be understood as more than a neurological function — it is a foundational medium through which humans construct meaning, negotiate identity, and create shared understanding. Wittgenstein argued that the limits of our language represent the limits of our world[81], pointing to the profound role language plays in shaping perception, imagination, and consciousness and the need, by power centers, to gain control over language. Research in cognitive neuroscience increasingly recognizes language as a dynamic, embodied process.[82] It’s not simply a computational function but an interactive, contextually embedded phenomenon that continuously emerges through social interactions and individual experiences.

Active Defenses Against Psychological Assaults: A Theory

Since group identification is a primal, developmentally embedded process that begins in infancy, an abiding tension between our self-perception of our own rationality and our actual psychological malleability exists, and this tension is difficult to resolve. Cognitive dissonance,[83] in part, explains this uncomfortable tension. Our social integration mechanisms, which unfold with the intimate bonds (mother, family, community), progressively expand to broader social contexts. This expansion occurs simultaneously across various developmental domains: social, psychological, neurological, and linguistic.

This natural progression suggests that the same adaptive processes that help us integrate successfully into social groups — processes that begin with our earliest attachments in the womb — also render us susceptible to later manipulation. In other words, the very psychological flexibility that allows human beings to form complex social networks becomes a potential vulnerability. Mounting an active mental and emotional defense against these social forces is also necessary for achieving an ideal balance between the desire for group identification and the need to maintain personal autonomy — especially in cultures where political power has become the unquestionable provenance of empirical evidence and truth.

With assorted measures of conceit, however, we tend to imagine ourselves as cool and reasoned when we need to be and need to spot potential dangers and confront them with the strength of our personal ethics, logic and wit. But the evidence should compel an opposite response. Logic and wisdom tend to flee when we are confronted with the choice of either maintaining close contact with the in-group or dissolving social ties to take a solitary stand on the principles of independent thought and ethical responsibility.

Since human beings are emotional and communal creatures first and foremost, our psychological and social integration into groups, especially those of relative power and influence, make adults as easily susceptible to manipulation and deception as young children are. Hence, the enormous research and development committed by governments to new psychological techniques and neurological tools to be used on the masses during times of natural or manufactured crises and to understand and penetrate the mindset of the minority who exhibit signs of resistance to propaganda.

This general predisposition to manipulation can be explained, in part, by our own natural inclinations to identify with groups as our attention and interest expands from infancy to adulthood, from mother to family, to larger community and to society throughout the social, psychological, neurological and linguistic stages of development. So powerful is the psychological and linguistic pull toward group identification that Le Bon saw it as a distorter of core values such as truth and objective reality.

The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduce them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.[84]

Discussions of propaganda campaigns, uses of agitation and integration techniques, and the theory presented in this article can help explain how our cherished notions of rational, independent thinking are somewhat of an illusion. Instead, we are fundamentally social creatures, with our sense of self deeply intertwined with group dynamics and collective narratives. Such facts return us to the underappreciated power of public speech and how other forms of symbolic expression, disseminated by centers of authority, aim at organizing the habits and opinions of the public into programs of mass obedience.

Conclusion

If studies of human language are outside the domain of science, as is often assumed, why do governments commit such extensive resources funding the research and development of tools and techniques to modify perception and to control or curb human expression? Why is speech, for example, such a key site of political conflict worth infiltrating and suppressing?[85] Study of the production and output of natural languages is the systematic study of human beings — embodied and articulated knowledge observable in the manifold ways in which communities, nations, economies, and political systems are structured and, when deemed necessary, destroyed.

Consider a simple analogy: as pathologists map the emergence and spread of bacterial invasions, assess infection rates, and describe their destructive effects on tissue, psychologists and linguists likewise map the emergence and spread of words as signs of potential cognitive infiltration,[86] describe their invasive properties on the psychological states of those infected, and isolate linguistic hazards to the emotional and perceptual health of individuals in agitated states. In times of manufactured societal upheaval, such as in the Great Reset,[87] it behooves citizens seeking to preserve their agency and autonomy to simply ask who the instigators are — those at the top with control over real wealth and information who sit in positions of influence and act as “catalysts of collective violence, [producing] a vision for a better life [and identifying] a perceived source of threat in times of social unrest”.[88] If we can pause, take a breath, and reflect on the unassuming but enormous power of the humble word, that marvelous creature of our consciousness, we will much more likely be able to break the psychological and neurological routes to further mental abuse when the next propaganda campaign is unleashed.

(Featured Image: "Dolores Park social distancing" by Dicklyon is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.)