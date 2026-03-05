Professor Dan Broudy recently interviewed Professor Mark Crispin Miller and Dr Amy Smiley for Propaganda In Focus:

In this dialogue, Amy and Mark discuss the contemporary social and political climate in the United States, the rise of ‘cancel culture’ with its strange taboos on particular terms and points of view, all of which inspired the film’s development. The documentary is a plea for people to save the republic by exercising their rights to think and speak independently, outside the pre-approved boundaries drawn by the dominant institutions. It is a long-overdue look at the life and times of patriot and public intellectual Mark Crispin Miller — a life-long advocate for telling the truth, for following the evidence to empirical reality, even at the risk of personal comfort and position. The interview invites audience members to join in, support the film’s development, and to also take up the cause of securing our shared civil liberties for posterity’s sake.





Amy and Mark are gracious for donations to this effort. You can watch and share the trailer and donate here: [https://www.readingtheworldmovie.com]

People may also be interested in Mark’s ongoing research here: